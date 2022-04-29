Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting

This announcement is published in both the Swedish and the English language. In the event of inconsistency or discrepancy between the English version and the Swedish version of this publication, the Swedish language version shall prevail.

Today, April 30, 2021, the Annual General Meeting of Serstech AB (publ) was held. Below is a summary of the resolutions passed. The resolutions were passed with the required majority.

The AGM resolved to approve the income statement and balance sheet.

In accordance with the Board’s proposal, the AGM resolved that no dividend should be paid.

The AGM resolved to grant discharge from liability for Board members and the CEO.

The AGM further resolved that the Board shall consist of four Board members without deputies.

Election of a new Board

The AGM resolved to re-elect Sverker Göranson, Arve Nilsson,Märta Lewander Xu and Thomas Pileby as Board members for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Thomas Pileby was appointed Chairman of the Board.

The AGM resolved that fees totalling SEK 560,000 should be paid to the Board members, to be distributed as SEK 200,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 120,000 each to the other members.

The AGM further resolved to re-elect the company’s auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers, with Cecilia Andrén Dorselius as principal auditor, until the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held next financial year.

Approval of the Board’s decision regarding Warrants

The AGM resolved to issue a maximum of 2,000,000 warrants in 2022/2025 as a result of which the company’s share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 225,000.

The warrants are directed primarily towards new employees in the business and carry the right to subscribe to shares in the company in July 2025. The Annual General Meeting resolved, in an amendment to the Board’s proposal, that the exercise price for the warrants shall be 160% of the volume-weighted average price for the company’s share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in the period from June 6, 2022 to June 17, 2022.

Lund April 2022

Serstech AB (publ)

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB

Phone: +46 739 606067

Email: ss@serstech.com

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB

Phone: +46 702 072643

Email: tp@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG), phone: +46 11 323 07 32, e-mail: ca@skmg.se.

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.