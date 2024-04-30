|
30.04.2024 18:02:02
Resolutions from the annual shareholders’ meeting 2024
|Today an ordinary shareholders’ meeting was conducted. The following resolutions were made:
• Approval of the audited Annual Report for 2023
• Approval of distribution of profit with payment of an ordinary dividend of DKK 2.00 or EUR 0.27 per A/B share of DKK 2 for the last four months (September 1 - December 31) of 2023. Legacy Novozymes shareholders will then have received a total pay-out of the 2023 adjusted net profit of DKK 6.20 per share, which equals an increase of 3% compared with 2022.
• Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2023
• Approval of the remuneration of members of the Board of Directors
• Re-election of Cornelis (Cees) de Jong as Chair and Jesper Brandgaard as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors
• Re-election of Heine Dalsgaard, Sharon James, Kasim Kutay, Lise Kaae, Kevin Lane, Morten Sommer and Kim Stratton as members of the Board of Directors
• Election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as the company’s auditors in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting
• Approval to renew authorizations to the Board of Directors to implement capital increases
• Approval to renew the authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares
• Approval of authorization to the Board of Directors to distribute extraordinary dividends
• Approval of amendments to the Articles of Association
• Approval of amendments to the Remuneration Policy
Following the annual shareholders’ meeting, the Board of Directors consists of the following members:
• Cornelis (Cees) de Jong, Chair
• Jesper Brandgaard, Vice Chair
• Heine Dalsgaard
• Sharon James
• Kasim Kutay
• Lise Kaae
• Kevin Lane
• Morten Sommer
• Kim Stratton
Employee representatives:
• Anne Breum
• Anders Hentze Knudsen
• Preben Nielsen
• Jens Øbro
• Karen Louise Lauesen, observer
• Kim Ib Sørensen, observer
For further information on members of the Board of Directors, please go to www.novonesis.com
Attachment
