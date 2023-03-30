Resolutions from Tryg A/S’ annual general meeting 2023 (AGM)

Tryg’s annual general meeting (AGM) was held today. At the AGM, the shareholders adopted the report of the group’s activities in the financial year 2022.



The annual meeting also approved the following items:

Tryg’s annual report 2022, including the resolution on discharge of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board.

Resolution to distribution of profits in accordance with the approved annual report as the profit for the year DKK 2,247m is transferred to the equity.

The remuneration report for 2022.

The remuneration for the Supervisory Board for 2023 including the fees to members of the Supervisory Board committees.

Resolution of the proposal from the Supervisory Board to reduce the company’s share capital by DKK 99,095,000. After the implementation of share capital reduction, the company’s share capital will amount to DKK 3,174,174,900.

The proposed authorisation to the Supervisory Board under Article 8 to increase the share capital by means of issuing new shares for a total face value of DKK 317,417,490 until 30 March 2028.

The proposed authorisation to the Supervisory Board under Article 9 to increase the share capital by means of issuing employee shares for a total face value of DKK 31,741,749 until 30 March 2028.

The proposed authorisation to the Supervisory Board to allow the company to purchase own shares up to a total face value of 317,417,490 in the period up to 31 December 2024.

Approval of the remuneration policy.

Nine members of the Supervisory Board were elected: Jørn Rise Andersen Claus Wistoft Anne Kaltoft Jukka Pertola (independent) Mari Thjømøe (independent) Carl-Viggo Östlund (independent) Mengmeng Du (independent) Thomas Hofman-Bang (independent) Steffen Kragh (independent)







After the annual general meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Jukka Pertola as Chairman and Steffen Kragh as Deputy Chairman.

Employees have elected the following f ive members to the Supervisory Board:

Charlotte Dietzer

Tina Snejbjerg

Mette Osvold

Elias Bakk

Lena Darin

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as Tryg’s public accountant.

The Articles of Association, the remuneration report for 2022 and the remuneration policy for Tryg can be downloaded at tryg.com.

Attachment