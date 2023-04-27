27.04.2023 11:38:19

Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders


The following resolutions have been adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB held on 27 April 2023:

 

1. Presentation of the Independent Auditor’s Report.

Information heard.

2. Assent to the Consolidated Annual Report of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022.

The Consolidated Annual Report of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022 has been assented.

3. Approval of the set of Financial Statements of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022 and the set of Financial Statements of the Group of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022.

The sets of the Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the year 2022 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and submitted together with the Independent Auditor’s Report have been approved.

4. Appropriation of profit (loss) of Panevezio statybos trestas AB.

The following appropriation of profit (loss) of Panevezio statybos trestas AB have been approved:

 Amount (Euros)
Unappropriated profit (loss) of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting financial year

15,784,891
Dividends paid-
Net profit (loss) of the accounting financial year-1,720,126
Profit (loss) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in profit (loss) statement132,273
Transfers from reserves-
Contributions of shareholders to cover the loss of the Company (in case of the shareholders’ decision to cover all or a part of loss)

-


Total profit (loss) available for appropriation

14,197,038
a part of profit to the legal reserve-
a part of profit to the reserve for the acquisition of own shares-
a part of profit to other reserve-
a part of profit for dividend paying-
a part of profit for bonuses (tantiemes) for the members of the Board and Supervisory Board, premium pays for employees and other purposes

-
Unappropriated profit (loss) at the end of the accounting financial year transferred to the next financial year

14,197,038

5. Election of the members to the audit committee.

The following members have been elected to the audit committee:

  • Drasutis Liatukas (as an independent member);
  • Irena Kriauciuniene (as an independent member);
  • Lina Rageliene.

 

Egidijus Urbonas

Managing Director

Panevezio statybos trestas AB

Information

Phone: (+370 45) 505 503

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Panevezio statybos trestas ABmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Panevezio statybos trestas ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Panevezio statybos trestas AB 0,45 1,81% Panevezio statybos trestas AB

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen