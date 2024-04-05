Resolutions of Martela Corporation Annual General Meeting

Martela Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 5.4.2024 at 12:00

Martela Corporation's Annual General Meeting was held on Friday 5.4.2024. The Meeting approved the Financial Statements, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and CEO’s from liability for the year of 2023 and approved remuneration report and new remuneration policy . The Board of Directors proposal that no dividends would be paid was approved.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed that the Board of Directors will consist of six members and Mr. Eero Martela, Ms. Hanna Mattila, Mr. Jan Mattsson, Mr. Johan Mild and Ms. Anni Vepsäläinen be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and a new member Mr. Jacob Kragh. The Annual General Meeting resolved a monthly compensation of EUR 3,700 be paid for the Chairman of the Board and EUR 1,850 for the Board Members, and an additional compensation of EUR 1,600 per year to the Board members belonging to a committee.

Authorized Public Accountant Ernst & Young Oy was elected as the company's auditor. The remuneration of the auditor will be paid according to the invoice that has been accepted by the Audit Committee of the company. Ernst & Young Oy has informed that Authorized Public Accountant Mr. Osmo Valovirta will act as the principal auditor.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or accepted as pledge of a maximum of 450,000 Company’s own A shares in one or several occasions. Own shares will be repurchased in public trading maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price of the shares as per the time of repurchase or otherwise at a price formed on the market. Own shares may be repurchased when necessary as a part of the Company’s salary and incentive scheme, for use in conjunction with corporate acquisitions and other business arrangements, if the Board deems this is in the interest of the shareholders in light of the company's share indicators, or if the Board deems it is an economical way of using liquid assets, or for some other similar purpose. Own shares repurchased to the Company may be retained in the possession of the Company, cancelled or transferred further. The Board of Directors resolves how own shares are repurchased and/or accepted as pledge. The authorization grants the Board of Directors the right to resolve on all other terms of the repurchase and/or acceptance as pledge of the own shares. Thus, this share repurchase authorization includes the right to repurchase shares otherwise than in proportion of the shareholdings (directed repurchase). The authorization cancels any previous unused authorizations to repurchase the Company’s own shares. This share repurchase authorization will be valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2025.

The General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide upon the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares as referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Companies Act in one or several tranches, either against payment or without payment. The aggregate number of shares to be issued, including the shares to be received based on special rights, cannot exceed 450 000 of the Company’s A-series shares. The Board of the Directors may resolve to issue new shares or to transfer own shares possibly held by the company. The maximum amount of the authorization corresponds to approximately 10 per cent of all shares in the Company. The Board of Directors is authorized to decide on all other matters related to the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares, including the right to deviate from the pre-emptive right of shareholders to subscribe for shares to be issued. The authorization is proposed to be used for the purposes of paying purchase prices of corporate acquisitions, share issues and issues of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares. This authorization remains valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2025.

In Helsinki, April 5, 2024

Martela Corporation

Ville Taipale, CEO

For more information, please contact Ville Taipale, CEO, tel. +358 50 557 2611

