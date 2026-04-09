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09.04.2026 12:08:35

Resolutions of the 2026 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
Resolutions of the 2026 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S

09-Apr-2026 / 12:08 CET/CEST

9.4.2026 12:08:21 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Decisions of general meeting

Today, Ørsted A/S held its annual general meeting, where the following decisions were adopted:

The audited Annual Report for 2025 and appropriation of profit

  • The audited Annual Report for 2025 was approved.
  • In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, no dividend is paid to the shareholders for the financial year 2025.

Discharge, remuneration, and elections

  • The Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability.
  • The Remuneration Report for 2025 was approved.
  • The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2026 was approved.
  • Lene Skole and Andrew Brown were re-elected as Chair and Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors, respectively.
  • Julia King and Julian David Waldron were re-elected, and Karen Dyrskjøt Boesen, Karl Johnny Hersvik, and Samuel Leupold were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as auditor of the company.

Other

  • The proposal from the Board of Directors for an authorisation to acquire treasury shares was approved.
  • The proposal to prepare documents for general meetings in English was adopted.


For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations
+45 99 55 95 52
globalmedia@orsted.com

Investor Relations
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig
+45 99 55 90 95
IR@orsted.com

About Ørsted
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.  

 

Attachments


News Source: Ørsted A/S

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: DK0060094928
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: Orsted
LEI Code: W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48
Sequence No.: 423498
EQS News ID: 2305860

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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