30.03.2023 18:47:51

Resolutions of the 60th Annual General Meeting held on 30th March 2023

Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Resolutions of the 60th Annual General Meeting held on 30th March 2023

30.03.2023 / 18:47 CET/CEST

Company portrait

Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2022, its portfolio included 49 properties with a lettable area of approx. 517,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

Agenda

 

 

 

22/08/2023

Publication of half-year report 2023 with online presentation for media and financial

analysts

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Intershop Holding AG
Giessereistrasse 18
8031 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 5441000
Fax: +41 44 5441001
E-mail: info@intershop.ch
Internet: https://intershop.ch/
ISIN: CH0273774791
Valor: 27377479
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1597575

 
End of News EQS News Service

1597575  30.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1597575&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intershopmehr Nachrichten