Resolutions of the annual general meeting

The annual general meeting of shareholders of AS Merko Ehitus, held on 4 May 2023, adopted the resolutions on the announced agenda items as set out below:

1. Approval of the annual report of the year 2022

It was decided to approve the annual report of AS Merko Ehitus for the financial year 2022.

2. Decision on distribution of profits

It was decided to:

(i) approve the net profit for the financial year 2022 as 34,639,747 euros;

(ii) pay a total of 17,700,000 euros as dividends from net profit of previous periods, which is 1.00 euro per share;

- shareholders entered into the share register of AS Merko Ehitus AS of the close of the business of the settlement system on 5 June 2023 will be entitled to dividends;

- respectively, the date of the change of the rights attached to the shares (ex-date) is set to 2 June 2023; from that date onwards, the person acquiring the shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2022;

- dividends will be paid to shareholders on 16 June 2023 by transferring the respective amount to a current account linked to the shareholder's securities account;

(iii) leave the rest of the net profit undistributed.

3. Appointment of auditor for the financial years 2023-2025

It was decided to approve the audit firm AS PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditor of AS Merko Ehitus for the financial years of 2023 to 2025 and to pay to the audit firm for auditing as per contract to be entered into with AS PricewaterhouseCoopers.

4. Election of the members of the Supervisory Board

It was decided to:

(i) approve the number of members of the Supervisory Board as 3 (three) until 06.05.2025;

(ii) elect Toomas Annus and Indrek Neivelt as the members of the Supervisory Board, for a term of office from 5 May 2023 to 6 May 2026 (inclusive), i.e. for three years.



Andres Trink

Chairman of the Management Board

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

andres.trink@merko.ee