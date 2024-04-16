Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 2024 of Bavarian Nordic A/S

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 16, 2024 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today held the Annual General Meeting with the following results:

The Annual Report for 2023 was adopted. The Board of Directors’ proposal to transfer the Company’s result to 2024 was also adopted.

The Remuneration Report for 2023 was approved.

The Board of Directors and the Board of Management were discharged from liability.

Luc Debryune, Anders Gersel Pedersen, Frank Verwiel, Anne Louise Eberhard, Heidi Hunter and Johan van Hoof were re-elected, and Montse Montaner was elected to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors constituted itself with Luc Debruyne as Chairman and Anders Gersel Pedersen as Deputy Chairman.

KPMG was elected as the Company’s new auditor.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of the Company was adopted.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to issue convertible notes which give the right to subscribe for new shares in the Company was adopted.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to issue warrants was adopted.

The Remuneration Policy was approved.

The proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Board Committees for the current financial year was approved.

The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors on behalf of the Company to purchase own shares in the Company was adopted.

Minutes and voting results from the Annual General Meeting will be published on the Company’s website within two weeks.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccine company with a mission to protect and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, supplied to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

Contacts

Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43

US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com , Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 07 / 2024

Attachment