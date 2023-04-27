27.04.2023 11:38:21

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Apranga APB shareholders

The Annual General Meeting of Apranga APB (hereinafter "Company”) shareholders held on 27 April 2023 has resolved the following:

1.   Consolidated annual report on the activities of the Company in 2022.

Resolution:

Taken for the information consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2022, prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditors and approved by the Board.

2.   Auditor's report on the Company's financial statements and annual report.

Resolution:

Taken for the information.

3.   Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2022.

Resolution:

Approve the annual Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2022.

4.   Company's profit (loss) allocation for the year 2022.

Resolution:

Approve the Company's profit allocation for the year 2022 (Annex 1).

5.   Election of firm of auditors and establishment of the terms of remuneration for audit services.

Resolution:

Elect UAB "ERNST & YOUNG BALTIC” as APB APRANGA firm of auditors for the year 2023.
Set the amount of the fee payable for audit services for the year 2023 - not more than EUR 47 000 (forty seven thousand euros) plus VAT. Authorize the Company's General Director to sign the audit services agreement with firm of auditors.

ENCLOSED:
Annex No. 1. Company`s profit allocation for the year 2022.

Rimantas Perveneckas
"Apranga" Group General Manager
