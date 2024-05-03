Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp held on 3 May 2024

On 3 May 2024, the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp was held in Tallinn, Narva road 13.

Out of 30 704 292 votes with voting rights, 25 445 992 votes were represented at the Meeting, i.e. 82.87% of the votes.

The General Meeting of the Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp adopted the following resolutions.

1. The approval of the 2023 annual report of AS Ekspress Grupp

To approve the 2023 annual report of AS Ekspress Grupp for the financial year from 1st of January 2023 to 31st of December 2023.

2. The approval of the proposal for distribution of profits

To approve the Profit Distribution Proposal for 2023. To distribute a total EUR 3.35 million as follows:

to pay dividends 6 (six) euro cents per share in the total amount of EUR 1.84 million;

to increase statutory reserve by EUR 0.17 million;

the remaining EUR 1.34 million to be allocated to the retained earnings.

Shareholders, entered into the share register of AS Ekspress Grupp on 17 May 2024, at the close of the business of the settlement system, will be entitled to dividends. The day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is on 16 May 2024; from this date onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2023. Dividends will be paid to the shareholders on 22 May 2024 to the shareholder’s bank account, which is linked to the securities account.

3. Extension of the mandate of the Member of the Supervisory Board

To extend the mandate of the Supervisory Board Member Hans Luik for five years from 21 May 2024 until 20 May 2029.





The presentation used by the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp at the general meeting of shareholders is enclosed to the current announcement.

Additional information

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1100 people.

