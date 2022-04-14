|
Resolutions of the Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG
At the 73rd Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG, 80.51% of voting stock was represented. The shareholders approved the following proposals of the Board of Directors:
The management report, the annual and consolidated financial statements of Comet Holding AG and the reports of the auditors were approved, and discharge from liability was granted to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the financial year 2021. Also, the shareholders approved the dividend proposal of CHF 3.50 per share. The dividend payment will take place April 22, 2022.
Reelections
New elections
Constitution of the Board of Directors
The next AGM will take place April 20, 2023 in Berne, Switzerland.
|
