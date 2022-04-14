Resolutions of the Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG

At the 73rd Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG, 80.51% of voting stock was represented. The shareholders approved the following proposals of the Board of Directors:

The management report, the annual and consolidated financial statements of Comet Holding AG and the reports of the auditors were approved, and discharge from liability was granted to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for the financial year 2021. Also, the shareholders approved the dividend proposal of CHF 3.50 per share. The dividend payment will take place April 22, 2022.

Reelections

The members of the Board of Directors, Gian-Luca Bona, Mariel Hoch, Patrick Jany, Heinz Kundert and Tosja Zywietz stood for reelection and were confirmed for the term of one year until the Annual General Meeting in 2023. Heinz Kundert was confirmed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mariel Hoch and Gian-Luca Bona were reelected as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board for a term concluding at the end of the next Annual Shareholder Meeting. Ernst & Young AG was reelected as statutory auditor for fiscal year 2022. The shareholders also reelected Patrick Glauser, FIDURIA AG, to serve as independent proxy until the conclusion of the next Annual Shareholder Meeting in 2023.

New elections

As proposed by the Board of Directors, the shareholders elected Edeltraud Leibrock as a new member of the Board of Directors for a term concluding at the end of the next Annual Shareholder Meeting in 2023.

Constitution of the Board of Directors

At its constituent meeting, the Board of Directors allocated its duties as follows: Mariel Hoch was confirmed as Vice Chairwoman. The leadership of the committees remains unchanged: Mariel Hoch retains the chairmanship of the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC). Patrick Jany will continue to serve as Head of the Audit Committee (AC) and Gian-Luca Bona remains Head of the Technology Committee (TC). Edeltraud Leibrock will be a member of the TC and Tosja Zywietz will serve as a member of the AC.

Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee

The shareholders approved the compensation of the Board of Directors for the coming term of office, the fixed compensation of the Executive Committee for the 2023 financial year, and the variable compensation of the Executive Committee for 2021. The proposal of the Board of Directors to confirm the Compensation Report 2021 in an advisory vote was also approved.



Amendments to the Articles of Association

The Annual Shareholder meeting approved the amendment of article 22 para. 2 of the Articles of Association that included an increase in the stock component for the Board of Directors to 40% of compensation (previously 33.3%) and a reduction of the amount paid in cash to 60% (previously 66.6%). The renewal of the authorization to increase the share capital by a maximum of CHF 770,000, however, was rejected.

The next AGM will take place April 20, 2023 in Berne, Switzerland.

