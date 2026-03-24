Sartorius Stedim Biotech Aktie

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WKN DE: A2AJKS / ISIN: FR0013154002

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24.03.2026 15:32:53

Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

24-March-2026 / 15:32 CET/CEST

Aubagne, France | March 24, 2026

Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

At today’s combined Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., shareholders granted discharge to all Directors by a large majority.
 
Effective March 24, 2026, the Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. is composed of: Michael Grosse (Chairman), René Fáber (CEO), Pascale Boissel, Susan Dexter, Cécile Dussart, Abdelatif Zeroual (Director Representing Employees), Anne-Marie Graffin (Lead Independent Director), Lothar Kappich, and Christopher Nowers.
 
The shareholders also approved all other resolutions by a large majority, including the proposal to pay a dividend of 0.69 euros per share for fiscal 2025. The total payout will be 67.1 million euros. The dividend will be paid as from April 2, 2026.


Further Information
Shareholders' Meeting | Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.
Company images
CVs and images of the Directors
Financial calendar 
April 23, 2026 | Publication of the first quarter results for January to March 2026 
July 23, 2026 | Publication of half-year results for January to June 2026 
October 22, 2026 | Publication of nine-month results January to September 2026  
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3 billion euros. Currently, more than 10,200 employees are working for customers around the globe.  
 

Contact 
Verena Sattel
External Communications 
+49 551 308 9261
verena.sattel@sartorius.com
 
Attachment

File: Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. | Media Release

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Issuer: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Avenue de Jouques
13781 Aubagne
France
Phone: +33 44 284 5600
E-mail: sartorius.presse@sartorius.com
Internet: www.sartorius.com
ISIN: FR0013154002
EQS News ID: 2296728

 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2296728  24-March-2026 CET/CEST

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