Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.



24-March-2026 / 15:32 CET/CEST





Aubagne, France | March 24, 2026

Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.



At today’s combined Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., shareholders granted discharge to all Directors by a large majority.

Effective March 24, 2026, the Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. is composed of: Michael Grosse (Chairman), René Fáber (CEO), Pascale Boissel, Susan Dexter, Cécile Dussart, Abdelatif Zeroual (Director Representing Employees), Anne-Marie Graffin (Lead Independent Director), Lothar Kappich, and Christopher Nowers .



The shareholders also approved all other resolutions by a large majority, including the proposal to pay a dividend of 0.69 euros per share for fiscal 2025. The total payout will be 67.1 million euros. The dividend will be paid as from April 2, 2026.

Further Information

Financial calendar

April 23, 2026 | Publication of the first quarter results for January to March 2026

July 23, 2026 | Publication of half-year results for January to June 2026

October 22, 2026 | Publication of nine-month results January to September 2026

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3 billion euros. Currently, more than 10,200 employees are working for customers around the globe.

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Verena Sattel

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