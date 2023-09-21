Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupe”

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, which was held on 21 September 2023, passed the following resolutions:

1. Regarding agreement to the consolidated interim report of AB "Ignitis grupe” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023.

1.1. To agree to the consolidated interim report of AB "Ignitis grupe” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023.

2. Regarding the approval of the set of audited interim condensed financial statements of AB "Ignitis grupe” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023.

2.1. To approve the set of audited interim condensed financial statements of AB "Ignitis grupe” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023.

3. Regarding the allocation of dividends to the shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe” for a period shorter than the financial year.

3.1. Given the fact that all the conditions set out in Article 601(5) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania regarding the allocation of dividends for a period shorter than the financial year are met, to allocate a dividend of EUR 0.643 per ordinary registered share of AB "Ignitis grupe” to the shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe” and pay dividends of EUR 46,546,101.28 in total to the shareholders for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023.

4. Regarding agreement to increase of the share capital of UAB "Ignitis”, a subsidiary of AB "Ignitis grupe”.

4.1. To agree to increase of the share capital of UAB "Ignitis” from EUR 40,140,000.26 to EUR 41,155,000.26 with a cash contribution from AB "Ignitis grupe”, the sole shareholder, by issuing 3,500,000 ordinary registered shares (hereinafter – New Shares) with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 per share. The issue price of all New Shares is EUR 95,000,000, of which EUR 1,015,000 is the nominal value of all New Shares and EUR 93,985,000 is the share premium (the amount above the nominal value of New Shares) of all New Shares.



Information about the above-mentioned resolutions shall also be available on the website of the Group at https://www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en and at the premises of the Group (Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–4.30 p.m.; 7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–3.15 p.m. on Fridays) from the date of publication of this notice.

Additional information on allocated dividends

The Group notes that those persons who will be the owners of the Group’s ordinary registered shares at the end of 5 October 2023 (Record date) are entitled to receive dividends. The dividends will be paid to the managers of the securities accounts of the Group’s shareholders on 17 October 2023 through Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian branch. The Ex-Date on which shares of the Group acquired on the stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2 do not qualify for dividend for the six-month period ended on 30 June 2023, is 4 October 2023.

Holders of Global Depositary Receipts (hereinafter - GDR) representing the Group’s ordinary registered shares must take into account the specifics of the GDR regulation, market differences and consult with the GDR issuer - The Bank of New York Mellon, its authorised person or his/her securities manager regarding the timing and other aspects of the right to receive dividends.

Detailed information on the dividend payment procedure, including the guidance on taxation, is available in the attachment and on the Group’s website at https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/dividends.

Additional information on increase of the share capital of UAB "Ignitis”, a subsidiary of AB "Ignitis grupe”

The share capital of UAB "Ignitis” has been increased from EUR 40.14 million to EUR 41.15 million with a cash contribution from the Group, the sole shareholder, by issuing 3,500,000 ordinary registered shares (hereinafter – New Shares) with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 per share. The issue price of all New Shares is EUR 95 million, of which EUR 1.015 million is the nominal value of all New Shares and EUR 93.985 million is the share premium (the amount above the nominal value of New Shares) of all New Shares.

UAB "Ignitis”, a subsidiary of AB "Ignitis grupe”, has no additional need for funds, and the increase of the share capital is a technical action. The funds allocated to increase the share capital will immediately return to AB "Ignitis grupe”, reducing the debt of UAB "Ignitis” to the Group. The need for this proposal results from the requirement which is set out in the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania and the Law on Electricity of the Republic of Lithuania that the equity of a subsidiary may not fall below 1/2 of the amount of the share capital referred to in the articles of association. At the date of the financial statements on 31 July 2023, the equity of UAB "Ignitis” was EUR -57.8 million.

Such equity of the subsidiary was mainly due to a temporary effect caused by accounting standards. To secure the cost price for the purchase of Natural Gas and electricity, UAB "Ignitis” uses hedging instruments which have already been accounted for while the hedged quantities of natural gas and electricity have not yet been supplied and accounted for. Once these quantities of natural gas and electricity are supplied and accounted for, a negative effect on equity will be reversed. Most of this temporary negative effect is expected to be reversed by the end of 2023.

This situation does not affect the Group’s activities, results, assets and/or financial position.

