Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno energija has been held on October 5, 2023. The Kaunas City Municipality, the Kaunas District Municipality, Interactive Brokers LLC participated, voted in advance in writing. Shareholders who participated and voted 41,343,106 ordinary registered shares of the Company that amounts to 96.6 % of all votes, took part in it. The following resolutions were made at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. Election of the audit company and determination of the terms of payment for audit services.

The resolution is:

1. To elect the audit company UAB ROSK Consulting for the audit of the consolidated financial statements of AB Kauno Energija and its subsidiaries for the years 2023 and 2024, for the audit of costs attributed to the regulated activities of AB Kauno Energija, covered by the income from regulated activities.

2. To determine that the price of the service of the audit of consolidated financial statements of AB Kauno Energija and its subsidiaries for the years 2023 and 2024 is EUR 35,000.00 plus VAT for the performance of 1 (one) year (12 months audited period) audit, and EUR 70,000.00 plus VAT for the performance of 2-years (2023 and 2024) audit. Payment term is 30 calendar days after signing of deed of conveyance of the service and submission of VAT invoices.

3. To determine that the price of the service of the audit of the costs attributed to the regulated activity of AB Kauno Energija in 2023 and 2024, covered by the income from the regulated activity, is EUR 5,00.000 plus VAT for the performance of 1 (one) year (12 months audited period) audit, and EUR 10,000.00 plus VAT for the performance of the audit of 2 years (2023 and 2024). Payment term is 30 calendar days after signing of deed of conveyance of the service and submission of VAT invoices.

Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economic Department, tel. +370 698 15118