30.03.2024 06:55:33
Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno energija has been held on March 29, 2024. 3 (three) shareholders of the Company were present: the Kaunas City Municipality, the Kaunas district Municipality, Interactive Brokers LLC, who voted in advance in writing. Shareholders present and voting, owning 41,343,106 ordinary registered shares of the Company that amounts to 96.6 % of all votes, took part in it. The following resolutions were made at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:
To elect Jolanta Brazatiene the winner of the civil servant selection for the position of a member of the supervisory board of the AB Kauno energija with competence in the field of finance (financial management, financial analysis or audit) as a member of the supervisory board of the AB Kauno energija.
Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economic Department, tel. +370 698 15118
