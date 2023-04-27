|
27.04.2023 16:14:12
Resolutions of the General Meeting of BioPorto A/S
|
April 27, 2023
Announcement no. 07
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, April 27, 2023, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR) today held its General Meeting with the following results:
1) The Board's report on the Company’s activities for the past year was noted by the General Meeting.
2) The annual report was approved by the General Meeting and the result for the financial year 2022 was approved to be carried forward to the next financial year.
3) The General Meeting granted discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and Executive Management.
4) The General Meeting approved the Company’s Remuneration Report for the financial year 2022 by an advisory vote.
5) The General Meeting approved the amended Remuneration Policy (as proposed in the convening notice).
6) The General Meeting approved the proposed remuneration to the Board of Directors:
7) The General Meeting elected the following members to the Board of Directors: John McDonough, Don Hardison, Michael Singer, Jan Leth Christensen, Peter Mørch Eriksen and Ninfa Saunders.
8) The General Meeting re-elected Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab ("Deloitte”), company registration number 33963556, as the Company’s auditor.
9) The General Meeting further approved the following proposals from the Board of Directors:
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Tim Eriksen, EU Investor Relations, Zenith Advisory, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com
Ashley R. Robinson, US Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577, arr@lifesciadvisors.com
About BioPorto
BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.
The Company’s flagship product, The NGAL TestTM, is designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in several countries worldwide.
BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit?www.bioporto.com.
Attachment
Analysen zu Bioporto A-Smehr Analysen
