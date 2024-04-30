Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija

The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno energija has been held on April 29, 2024. 2 shareholders owning 41,342,226 ordinary registered shares of the Company that amounts to 96.56 % of all votes, took part in it. The following resolutions were made at the General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. Approval of Consolidated and Company’s Financial statements of the year 2023, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated Annual Report and Conclusion of independent auditor.

The resolution is to approve the audited AB Kauno Energija Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements of the year 2023, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated Annual Report and Conclusion of independent auditor (included).

2. Allocation of AB Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2023.

The resolution is to allocate the profit (loss) of AB "Kauno energija" for 2023 in accordance with the profit (loss) allocation project proposed by Kaunas City Municipality (included).

3. Approval of the Remuneration Policy of AB Kauno Energija.

The resolution is to approve the Remuneration Policy of AB Kauno Energija (included).

Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economic Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

