Resolutions of the General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV on 17 May 2023

Ageas announces that today, the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV approved all the proposals submitted to them by the Board of Directors.

Agenda itemIn favour
  • the company’s statutory annual accounts for the financial year 2022
99.9951%
  • the payment of a total gross cash dividend of EUR 3.00 per Ageas share1
99.9912%
  • the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2022
99.7842%
  • the discharge of the Statutory Auditor PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren/PwC Réviseurs d’Entreprises for the financial year 2022
99.7597%
  • the remuneration report
94.8238%
  • the proposal to appoint Ms. Alicia García Herrero as an independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the company, for a period of four years, until the close of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2027
99.5502%
  • the proposal to appoint Mr. Wim Guilliams as an executive member of the Board of Directors of the company, for a period of four years, until the close of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2027
99.1540%
  • the proposal to re-appoint Mr. Emmanuel Van Grimbergen as an executive member of the Board of Directors of the company, for a period of four years, until the close of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2027
98.4164%
  • the proposal to increase the remuneration of the statutory auditor
99.8976%
  • the cancellation of 1,760,000 own shares
99.9966%
  • the authorisation of the Board of Directors, for a period of three years, to increase the company’s capital, in one or more transactions, by a maximum amount of EUR 150,000,000
98.9640%
  • the authorisation of the Board of Directors to acquire ageas SA/NV shares, subject to the number of shares that can be acquired not representing more than 10% of the issued share capital.
98.6118%

The percentage of the share capital represented was 46.62%%

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 44,000 people and reported annual inflows of more than EUR 16 billion in 2022.

1         The timetable for the dividend payment is as follows:

  • 31 May 2023: ex-dividend date
  • 2 June 2023: payment date of the final dividend of EUR 1.5 (coupon no. 14). An interim dividend of EUR 1.5 per ageas SA/NV share was already paid in October 2022.

More information about the fiscal treatment of the dividend can be found at http://www.ageas.com/investors/dividend.

