19.08.2024 16:00:00

Resolutions of the general shareholders meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 19/08/2024

Vilniaus Baldai
General meeting of shareholders


On the 19th of August 2024 the General Shareholders Meeting of Vilniaus Baldai AB adopted the following resolutions:

Agenda item #1: Approval of elections of the Audit Company and establishment of conditions for payment for audit services. Resolution:
1.1. To select the Limited Liability Company "Grant Thornton Baltic”, the company’s code 300056169, headquarter address Municipality of Vilnius city, Vilnius, Upes st. 21-1, to perform the audit of Annual Financial Statements for the period of 2024-2025.
1.2. To determine the following payment conditions for performed audit:
remuneration for audit of the set of the Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2024 – 34 800 EUR, remuneration for audit of the set of the Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2025 – 38 300 EUR, remuneration for the verification of the sustainability report for the financial year 2025 – 12 000 EUR. The value added tax is excluded from the amounts described above and shall be calculated and paid additionally under procedure provided by laws.
1.3. In the event of additional services under the audit agreement, the audit company shall be paid additional remuneration. The amount of it shall be determined based on hourly rates of employees of the Private Liability Company "Grant Thornton Baltic” taking part in performance of additional services.
1.4. Additional remuneration shall be paid after completion of additional services. 


Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer

Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00

 


