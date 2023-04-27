27.04.2023 11:20:00

Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 27 April 2023

Decisions made by the Management Board of AB Utenos Trikotažas (the "Company”) on the issues of the agenda of the ordinary meeting of shareholders:

1.  Consolidated annual report of the Company for 2022.
Consolidated annual report of the Company for the year of 2022 prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditor and approved by the Management Board was presented.

No decision is taken on this item on the agenda.

2.     Independent auditor's report on the set of Company’s and consolidated financial statements and consolidated annual report for 2022.
Independent auditor's report on the set of Company’s and consolidated financial statements and consolidated annual report for the year 2022 was presented.

No decision is taken on this item on the agenda.

3.     Approval of the set of Company's and consolidated financial statements for 2022.
To approve the set of Company's and consolidated financial statements for the year of 2022.

4.      Distribution of the Company's profit (loss) for 2022.  
To distribute the Company's profit (loss) for the year 2022 according to the draft of profit (loss) distribution presented for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders by the Management Board (enclosed).


Additional information is available from Živile Jonaityte, CFO, tel. No. +370 686 51938.


Nomeda Kaucikiene, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas

Attachments


