|
23.02.2024 10:00:00
Resolutions submitted to AXA’s Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 23, 2024
AXA announces the publication in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) of the resolutions to be proposed by its Board of Directors to the Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 23, 2024, in Salle Pleyel in Paris (75008) at 2.30 pm.In addition to the consolidated and parent company financial statements of AXA for 2023 and the payment of a dividend per share of Euro 1.98* , shareholders will notably be asked to approve the following resolutions:the renewal of the mandates of Mr. Antoine Gosset-Grainville, Mrs. Clotilde Delbos and Mrs. Isabel Hudson for 4 years,the renewal of the mandates of Mrs. Angelien Kemna and Mrs. Marie-France Tschudin for 3 years, to ensure a staggered replacement of Board directors, in line with the recommendations of the Afep-Medef Code,the appointment ofthe director representing the employee shareholders of the AXA Group. Following an internal election process, 6 candidates were designated by the AXA Group employee shareholders and will be proposed to the shareholders’ vote. Based on the fact that Mrs. Helen Browne (the current representative) received the highest number of employee shareholder votes cast, her many contributions during her first mandate as Board member and her extensive knowledge of the Group, the Board of Directors decided to recommend her appointment.It should also be noted that Mr. André François-Poncet, member of the Board of Directors for the past 8 years as well as a member ofthe Compensation, Governance & Sustainability Committee and Finance & Risk Committee2 , whose mandate expires at the end of the Shareholders’ Meeting, has decided not to stand for re-election. Therefore, the renewal of his mandate will not be proposed to the Shareholders’ Meeting. Furthermore, to reduce the overall size of the Board, in line with the Board’s 2022 self-assessment recommendations, the Board of Directors has decided not to replace him.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei AXA SAShs
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AXA SAShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.1 Shmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu AXA SAShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.1 Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch etwas fester -- US-Börsen nach Dow Jones-Rekord uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche höher. Nach dem starken Vortag notierte die Wall Street zum Wochenende uneins. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen - in Tokio fand kein Handel statt.