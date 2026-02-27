AXA Aktie
WKN: 901685 / ISIN: US0545361075
|
27.02.2026 18:00:00
Resolutions submitted to AXA's Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 30, 2026
AXA announces the publication in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) of the resolutions to be proposed by its Board of Directors to the Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 30, 2026, in Salle Pleyel in Paris (75008) at 2.30 pm.In addition to the consolidated and parent company financial statements of AXA for 2025 and the payment of a dividend per share of Euros 2.32 1 , shareholders will notably be asked to approve the following resolutions relating to the composition of the Board:the renewal of the mandate of Thomas Buberl for four years, the Board having already announced its intention to reappoint him as Chief Executive Officer upon his renewal 2 ;the appointment of Philomena Colatrella as director for a three-year term; andthe renewal of the mandates of (i) Ewout Steenbergen for four years, (ii) Rachel Picard for three years to ensure a staggered replacement of Board directors, in line with the recommendations of the Afep-Medef Code, and (iii) Gérald Harlin, who has reached the age of 70, for two years in line with AXA’s Bylaws.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei AXA SAShs
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AXA SAShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.1 Sh
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.