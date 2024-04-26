Resolutions to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of the JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija’ on 26 April 2024

To approve the reports of the company’s management board and the supervisory board on the annual report for the year 2023. To approve the annual report for the year 2023, including the corporate governance report and the remuneration report for members of the management board and the supervisory board, prepared as separate components of the annual report. To leave the profit of the reporting year 65 434.57 euro undistributed. To pay out the retained earnings of 21 122.00 euro, shown in the balance sheet as at December 31, 2017, in dividends, which is 0.05 euro per share. To set the record date for dividend payment: May 21, 2024, and dividend payment date: May 22, 2024. Ex-date: May 20, 2024. To discharge the members of the management board, the members of the supervisory board and the auditor from responsibility for action in the year 2023 and to resign from bringing claims against them. To elect certified auditor Olga Kuzmica (certificate No. 207, ‘Orients Audit & Finance’ Ltd, license No. 28) as the auditor. To confirm the remuneration of 4600.00 EUR for the auditor for the audit of the annual report for the year 2024, applicable to VAT under the effective legislation. To Approve the remuneration policy for members of the Management Board and the members of the Supervisory Board. On amendments to the articles of association and adoption of a decision on personnel registered shares:

7.1. To approve the articles of association of the joint stock company in a new version.

7.1.1. Clause 4 of the articles of association is amended in the following wording:

"The share capital of the company is EUR 591 416.00. The share capital of the company consists of 422 440 dematerialized shares. The nominal value of one share is EUR 1.40. Shares give equal rights to receive dividends, liquidation quota and voting rights at the shareholders' meeting.”

7.1.2. Clause 7 of the articles of association is amended in the following wording:

"The Management Board is an executive body of the Company which manages and represents the Company.

The Management Board consists of three members of the Management Board. The members of the Management Board manage the Company no other way but jointly. All members of the Management Board have the right of Company representation. The chairman of the Management Board represents the Company individually, while the other members of the Management Board represent the Company only together.”

7.2. To convert personnel registered shares to dematerialized shares.

7.3. Personnel registered shares converted to dematerialized shares shall be registered in the depository.

8. All dematerialized shares to be registered in the central securities depository Nasdaq CSD SE (registration No. 4000324879).

All resolutions approved with the required majority of votes.





The management board of the joint stock company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija’





