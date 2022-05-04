Resolve Systems Wins a 2022 Stevie® Award for IT Automation Solution

Vast Automation Exchange and Industry' First Recommendation Engine Recognized in Digital Process Automation Solution Category

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Systems® , the leading intelligent IT automation software provider, today announced it was named a winner of a Stevie® Award in the Digital Process Automation Solution category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration.

The award judges commended Resolve's intelligent IT automation solution with its innovative Automation Exchange and Recommendation Engine as a "great product helping organizations to determine what IT processes to automate and empowers them to implement those automations in minutes," and "good solution addressing customer needs and indicating where they should be automating in scale."

Resolve's Automation Exchange with the Industry's first machine learning-based Recommendation Engine helps organizations determine what IT processes to automate and empowers them to implement those automations in minutes. It kick-starts IT automation journeys for new customers and accelerates digital transformations for experienced customers. The cloud library of 5,000+ pre-built IT automation components is a unique asset that enterprises can leverage to overcome the talent and content shortages currently afflicting the IT automation market.

When used with Resolve's intelligent IT Automation platform Resolve Actions, organizations can enable rapid time-to-value from IT automation that maximizes operational efficiency, reduces costs, and improves service levels while accelerating service delivery across an entire IT ecosystem. No other orchestration tool makes it easier or quicker to automate manual IT processes, and the Automation Exchange with its Recommendation Engine acts as a force multiplier to accelerate that even further.

"This award is a testament to our commitment to innovation in IT automation," said Vijay Kurkal, CEO of Resolve Systems. "As organizations prioritize their digital transformation journey, Resolve empowers IT teams with purpose-built automation that make it possible to move fast and scale easily."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Resolve Systems

Resolve Systems helps enterprise technology teams worldwide achieve agile operations with an industry-leading intelligent IT automation platform. With more than a decade of automation expertise, Resolve's solutions are purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity. Organizations use Resolve to automate IT operations, service management, network operations, cloud operations, and enable Centers of Excellence to orchestrate enterprise-wide automation. Resolve enables organizations to maximize operational efficiency, overcome labor shortages, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. Resolve is majority-owned by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies.

Learn more at resolve.io, follow us on Twitter @ResolveSystems and LinkedIn .

