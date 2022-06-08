Resolve Systems Wins Two Globees® in the 2022 Information Technology World Awards®

Intelligent IT Automation Provider Earns Gold for Best IT Workplace for Work-Life Balance and Silver for Best IT Software

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 8, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Sy stems ®, the leading intelligent IT automation software vendor, today announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Resolve Systems, a winner in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards® in two categories. These global awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security.

A Gold Globee winner in the Best IT Workplace for Work-Life Balance category, Resolve Systems demonstrated that it prioritizes work-life balance across its distributed workforce. Empowering staff through transparency and trust is a priority at Resolve Systems. The company values wellness, encouraging paid time off to ensure teammates rest and recharge. Additionally, Resolve engages in company team building, and holiday events with gamification, and prizes that are motivating. Resolve is a unique, fun, and empowering environment that employees appreciate.

In the Best IT Software (New or Upgrade version) category, Resolve Systems earned a Silver Globee for its Resolve Actions solution which helps enterprise technology teams worldwide achieve agile operations with its industry-leading intelligent IT automation platform. The company recently enhanced Resolve Actions by making it available as a Software as Service (SaaS) solution and by adding a new intelligent Automation Exchange and machine learning-based Recommendation Engine . Resolve Actions accelerates customers' automation journeys by helping them determine what IT processes to automate and empowering them to implement those automations in minutes.

"We are proud to be recognized and named a winner by the Globee Awards," said Vijay Kurkal, CEO of Resolve Systems. "Our success is fueled by our people and our technology. Resolve team members make a difference in the company's products. The working environment promotes professional growth with a culture of safety and global community. These IT World awards further validate our commitment to our people and our innovation for our customers."

More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Information Technology World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.

"The information technology industry has always been and will continue to be robust and innovative," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "Though the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize, there is optimistic demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."

About Resolve Systems

Resolve Systems helps enterprise technology teams worldwide achieve agile operations with an industry-leading intelligent IT automation platform. With more than a decade of automation expertise, Resolve's solutions are purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity. Organizations use Resolve to automate IT operations, service management, network operations, cloud operations, and enable Centers of Excellence to orchestrate enterprise-wide automation. Resolve enables organizations to maximize operational efficiency, overcome labor shortages, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. Resolve is majority-owned by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies.

Learn more at resolve.io, follow us on Twitter @ResolveSystems, and LinkedIn.

Globee is a registered service mark. All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Media Contact

Christy Kemp

Dahlia Public Relations

ckemp@dahliapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resolve-systems-wins-two-globees-in-the-2022-information-technology-world-awards-301563720.html

SOURCE Resolve Systems