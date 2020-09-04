Resorts World Catskills To Launch New Marketing And Growth Strategic Plan; Casino-Resort To Reopen On September 9th

MONTICELLO, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Catskills (RWC) will welcome back guests on Wednesday, September 9th at 10:00am, the company announced today. Resorts World Catskills will implement and execute their 21 Point Safety Plan and adhere to the State's guidelines to ensure a safe reopening.

"The Resorts World team has been anxiously awaiting the day when we can open our doors again to the fun and excitement that our casinos are known for," said Bob DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East. "We have implemented a plan to seamlessly integrate the unmatched experiences in excitement, entertainment and luxury that guests have come to expect, with the more stringent health protocols that are needed to operate safely. We are excited to play our part in Moving New York Forward."

As part of the first phase of reopening, guests will be able to enjoy 100,000 square feet of gaming action, including 150 live Las-Vegas style table games- with plexiglass dividers-, and state-of-the art slot machines. Four of the resort's restaurants and bars will open as well. In addition, Resorts World Catskills will unveil a series of new marketing initiatives over the coming weeks, including the Community Partners Program creating more value for the Genting Rewards Loyalty Card program and enhancing support to the local businesses in area.

Darlene Monzo, Chief Marketing Officer Resorts World Catskills and Resorts World New York City, said "We're ready to hit the ground running on September 9th and implement the marketing and growth strategies that will fulfill the untapped potential of Resorts World Catskills. We know there is pent up demand for the world-class gaming and entertainment that we offer, which is just 90 minutes from New York City. We're ready to capitalize on that demand and execute the plan that will make Resorts World Catskills the region's leader in hospitality, entertainment and full service gaming."

Resort World Catskill's 21-point Safety plan, which is being implemented in accordance with recommendations from the CDC, New York State and local health officials, includes:

Upon arrival, Resorts World's staff will conduct noninvasive temperature checks using thermal scanners. Guests or team members with a temperature above 100.4 will not be permitted entry

All guests and team members will be required to wear face masks while on property

Plexiglass dividers have been installed on all table games, and select slot machines

The HVAC filters have been upgraded to MERV 15 filters, and it's important to note, the HVAC system does not re-circulate air, meaning the facility has 100% fresh air.

Over 200 Sanitizing stations equipped with hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will be located on the casino floor and throughout the property

New technologies have been implemented including density counters, no touch ID scanners, and ultrasonic chip cleaners.

RWC's Clean Team will be regularly deployed to high-touch areas for cleaning and disinfecting

Guests will be expected to practice social distancing by staying six feet apart from others outside of their party

Signage, markers and indicators, along with plexiglass barriers, where appropriate, will be located throughout the property

Scott Molina, President, Resorts World Catskills and Resorts World Casino New York City, added, "While the casino floor may look a little different, all of these changes are part of our 21-point plan, created with your health and safety in mind. Regulating capacity on the casino floor will allow for easier social distancing, and sanitation stations will make it easy for you to wipe down table games and other common areas before touching them. Once we are back open, we will constantly be evaluating the situation in order to gauge when we can return our full suite of amenities to our valued guests."

In addition, team members will receive training on safety and sanitation protocols to further ensure guest and team member safety.

"I want to thank the administration for working with my office to find a path forward for the reopening of casino," said New York State Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther. "Resorts World Catskills employs more than one thousand people in Sullivan County and is a tremendous driver of economic development. Resorts World has been preparing for this day and is fully capable of hitting the ground running. Our union brothers and sisters deserve a safe environment in which to return to work. I'll continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure that safety remains a priority. As a nurse, after touring Resorts World, I am confident of the procedures they put in place.

"Resorts World Catskills is vital to the economy of Sullivan County as a top employer and critical source of tax revenue for the Town of Thompson and Sullivan County government in this challenging time, and I've been advocating for many weeks now to enable the casino to safely open," said New York State Senator Jen Metzger (SD-42). "I've personally toured the facility twice with government officials, and have been extremely impressed by the lengths to which Resorts World has gone to create a safe environment for guests and team members during this pandemic. I am confident that the casino has taken, and will continue to take, every precaution for the health and safety of guests and employees."

Located in the heart of New York'sCatskill region, Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort offers guests unmatched experiences in excitement, entertainment, and luxury. The integrated casino resort includes an 18-story all-suite hotel, and a casino featuring 100,000 square feet of gaming action including 150 live Las-Vegas style table games, 1,600 state-of-the art slot machines, a poker room, private gaming salons and a 100-seat sportsbook lounge. The casino resort also offers 10 varied bar and restaurant experiences, which includes an Italian steakhouse created by celebrity chef Scott Conant, and year-round live entertainment at the 2,500-seat RW Epicenter, casino bars and lounges. The luxurious hotel located within Resorts World Catskills is comprised of 332 suites, the Crystal Life Spa, two indoor pools, and two fitness centers. The integrated casino resort also includes additional stay and play destinations on its campus, including The Alder, an adjacent 101-room lifestyle hotel featuring the first Topgolf Swing Suites in New York State, and Dos Gatos, a cantina-style Mexican eatery and the recently opened Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark, and will be expanded to include a Rees Jones redesigned golf course.

