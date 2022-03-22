Resources Connection, Inc. to Host Investor Day and Release Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

Resources Connection, Inc. ("RGP” or the "Company”), a global consulting firm, will host an Investor Day at 9 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, and management will ring the closing bell at the exchange that day. Those interested in attending the Investor Day may RSVP to RGPInvestorDayRSVP@icrinc.com as space will be limited. The Investor Day will also be webcast live and via replay by visiting the Events section of the Company’s website.

RGP will also issue a press release reporting results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended February 26, 2022 on April 6, 2022 after market close. The release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, April 6, 2022. The dial-in number for the conference call will be: 877-390-5534. No password is required; simply ask for the RGP conference call. The conference call can also be attended in listen-only mode by visiting the Events section of the Company website. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through April 13, 2022 at: 855-859-2056. The conference ID number for the replay is 7053709. The call will also be archived on the RGP website for 30 days thereafter.

About RGP

Recently named among Forbes’ Best Management Consulting Firms for 2022, RGP is a next generation human capital partner that enables rapid business outcomes by bringing together the right people to create transformative change. As a human capital partner for our clients across the globe, we specialize in solving today’s most pressing business problems across the enterprise in the areas of transactions, regulations, and transformations. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients, consultants and partners’ success.

RGP was founded in 1996 to help finance executives with operational needs and special projects created by workforce gaps. Our first-to-market, agile human capital model disrupted the professional services industry at a time when traditional talent models prevailed. Today’s new ecosystem for work embraces our founding principle – quickly align the right resource for the work at hand with a premium placed on value, efficiency and ease of use.

Our pioneering approach to workforce strategy uniquely positions us to support our clients on their transformation journeys. We are their partner in delivering on the future of work. With approximately 5,000 professionals, we annually engage with around 2,500 clients around the world from 40 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served over 85% of the Fortune 100.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)

