RESOURCES FOR HUMAN DEVELOPMENT AND THE CITY OF NEW ORLEANS UNVEIL LIFESAVING MOBILE CRISIS INTERVENTION UNIT TODAY!

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Orleans Mobile Crisis Intervention Unit (MCIU) isn't just a program; it's a lifeline. Officially opening its doors on June 1, 2023, it's the first program of its kind in the city of New Orleans to swiftly connect those in a behavioral health crises with experts that can help. With tangible results, it's reshaping New Orleans' mental health landscape, and reducing law enforcement interventions and emergency room visits while making the streets safer.

To educate the community about the MCIU, Resources for Human Development (RHD), in collaboration with the City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Health Department (NOHD), is hosting a grand opening event on October 25, 2023, from 11 am to 3 pm, at 501 Basin Street. Following the MCIU's opening this past June – this community event will feature remarks from Oliver Thomas, New Orleans City Councilmember; Joe Giarrusso, New Orleans City Councilmember; Dr. Jennifer Avengo, MD, Director of the New Orleans Health Department; RHD and MCIU leadership; and members of the New Orleans Police Department Crisis Intervention Team (CIT).

The MCIU is part of NOHD's efforts to improve the mental health system in New Orleans and reduce the reliance on law enforcement and emergency rooms for mental health care. The MCIU works in collaboration with other agencies and organizations, such as the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) to ensure a coordinated and holistic response to mental health emergencies.

From June 1, 2023, to October 16, 2023, the New Orleans MCIU received 951 calls, constituting approximately 30% of all mental health calls received by 911 in the area. The MCIU team plays a vital role in collaborating with clients, family members, community members, providers, and the NOPD to de-escalate tense situations on-site. As a result of these dedicated efforts and other factors, New Orleans has seen a significant 30% reduction in crime when compared to the same period from 2022.

The New Orleans MCIU consists of a team of trained mental health professionals who respond to mental health emergencies in the city. This new unit operates as the fourth arm of the City's first responder system to provide a rapid response to behavioral health calls where weapons or violence are not involved. RHD, a national nonprofit provider, supplies the trained mental health professionals to effectively de-escalate situations, determine and provide appropriate interventions and connect individuals with resources available for help.

How does it work?

New Orleans MCIU is integrated through OPCD (the local 911 system) to respond to non-violent behavioral health crisis calls 24/7/365.

OPCD triage incoming calls identified as behavioral health or social needs calls. Calls determined to be a mental health-related are then sent to the MCIU for response.

MCIU crisis workers respond and assess while en route to determine the appropriateness for response.

The New Orleans MCIU team arrive on-site in RHD-branded, wheelchair-accessible vans for patient transport to an appropriate care level location, if needed, and support the individual in managing their crisis.

Team Composition:

New Orleans MCIU's team is comprised of Mental Health Professionals, bachelor's-level Clinicians, and Peer Support Specialists — including those with lived experience.

Each responding unit is comprised of two mental health workers. A fully licensed clinician is available for each call to determine appropriate interventions.

MCIU runs two units from 7 am to 10 pm and one overnight unit, seven days a week, including holidays.

"Addressing public safety as a matter of public health means addressing the root causes, which oftentimes includes mental health," said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "Improving the safety and well-being of our city through a holistic lens includes aiding some of our most vulnerable residents who are experiencing behavioral crises, while also supporting our police force so they may respond to other incidents more rapidly. The result will be a multidisciplinary team well-equipped to handle these complex circumstances and a more efficient system of care."

For more information, please contact Darlene Blevins, RHD Director of Marketing and Communications (darlene.blevins@rhd.org), or Michael Pelusi, RHD Content Writer (michael.pelusi@rhd.org).

About Resources for Human Development

Celebrating over 50 years of delivering the highest quality services, RHD is a diversified human services nonprofit with more than 135 programs in 12 states. A values-driven organization carrying out the broadest possible service mission, RHD is uniquely positioned to respond to a wide range of individual and community challenges. RHD believes that where there's a gap in human services, there's an opportunity for a forward-thinking solution.

http://www.rhd.org/

About the New Orleans Health Department

The mission of the nationally accredited New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) is to promote, protect, and improve the health of all in our community through equitable policies, programs, and partnerships. NOHD is committed to building a healthy and equitable New Orleans by supporting the well-being of everyone in the region. Learn more at www.nola.gov/health.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resources-for-human-development-and-the-city-of-new-orleans-unveil-lifesaving-mobile-crisis-intervention-unit-today-301967430.html

SOURCE Resources For Human Development