Respada Global Healthcare Summit 2020 will take a closer look at how Covid-19 is shaping health-tech and pharma landscape

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A 'Global Healthcare Summit' with pioneers and leaders in the healthcare industry will take place on 30 July 2020. This virtual event is organized by Respada, an invitation only niche platform providing private market opportunities to the ultra-affluent.

Robert Bollinger, Founder and Director, John Hopkins University's Center for Clinical Global Health Education will be delivering the keynote address on 'Grand Challenges in Public Health Policy.' In his speech, Bollinger will address the challenges faced by global leaders at the time of Covid-19 and give insight into critical decisions that followed the pandemic. He will also illustrate key opportunities as well as crossroads for public-private partnerships in the light of Covid-19.

The summit will consist of two panels and the first panel on 'Healthcare Technology Trends' will focus on topical issues such as contact-tracing, telehealth and adoption of health technology that leapfrogged in 2020. The second panel on 'Drug Development Landscape' will discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the shifting landscape of biopharma firms.

Ten thought leaders from across the globe including Reid Maclellan, MD, Founder and CEO, Cortina Health, Fai Poon, President, Quacell Biotechnology Ltd., Uzma Sayed, MD, President, Align Us and Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO, Back9 Healthcare Consulting, Jonathan Larsen, Chairman and CEO, Ping An Global Voyager Fund, Samoon Ahmad, MD, Bellevue Medical Center, Reid Rubsamen, MD, Flow Pharma and David Kerwar, Chief Product Officer, Mount Sinai Health System, will be members of the panel.

John Prince, CEO, Respada who is also a panelist says, "Covid-19 is a pivotal moment defining future trends in healthcare and this summit is an opportunity for innovators, front-line workers, investors and policymakers to take a closer look at the changing healthcare landscape."

