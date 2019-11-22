Respected Oral Surgeons, Drs. Steven Krakora and Brandon Humberger, Relieve Wisdom Tooth Pain in Washington, PA

WASHINGTON, Pa., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esteemed oral and maxillofacial surgeons, Drs. Steven Krakora and Brandon Humberger, offer expert wisdom tooth extraction for those suffering from wisdom tooth pain in Washington, PA. Wisdom tooth extraction is a surgical procedure that is used to remove painful, impacted or troublesome wisdom teeth. The oral surgeons at Western Pennsylvania & Ohio Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery offer gentle and effective extraction to alleviate wisdom tooth pain, backed by years of experience and education.

Wisdom tooth extraction is typically needed when patients have extra molars that develop in the back of their jaw during the late teenage years. These extra teeth often do not have the space to grow in correctly and are not necessary for proper oral function. In some cases, these teeth grow in impacted or blocked which, over time, causes severe wisdom tooth pain, infection, and possible damage to the surrounding teeth, bone and nerves. Having wisdom teeth extracted by an oral surgeon frequently leads to the most successful results with minimal post-operative discomfort. After a brief healing period, patients can go about their daily lives relieved of wisdom tooth pain.

"After the surgery, I woke up and didn't even know it happened," says Matthew, a patient who received wisdom teeth extractions from Dr. Krakora. "I had very little pain. I got back to eating regular foods after two or three days. I didn't have any problems at all, and it was much easier than I expected."

Oral surgeons are required to complete additional years of education, in hospital-based settings, to better prepare them for complex surgical treatments like wisdom teeth extractions. Highly experienced oral and maxillofacial surgeons, Drs. Krakora and Humberger provide these comprehensive extractions for patients suffering from wisdom tooth pain at their practices in Washington, PA and Steubenville, OH. Thier practice is complete with the latest dental technology, and by using 3D digital imaging, Drs. Krakora and Humberger can identify the location of bones, nerves and wisdom teeth to better create effective treatment plans. They also have the training, licensing and experience to provide various types of anesthesia, including IV sedation, to best suit each patient's individual needs.

Those suffering from wisdom tooth pain in Washington, PA or Steubenville, OH are invited to schedule a consultation with Drs. Krakora and Humberger at Western Pennsylvania & Ohio Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. Patients can call 724-223-0579 for the Washington, PA office or 740-264-5300 for the Steubenville, OH office. Appointments can also be made online at http://www.westernpaoms.com.

About the Oral Surgeons

Western Pennsylvania & Ohio Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery restore smiles and lives of patients in Washington, PA and Steubenville, OH. With over 15 years of experience, board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Steven Krakora, is the head of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Washington Hospital. He is a member of many prestigious organizations, including the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the American Dental Association, and the Pennsylvania Dental Association, and he has been published in major medical journals. Dr. Brandon Humberger received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Pittsburgh, where he received the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Radiology Award. He is now a Clinical Assistant Professor of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh. The staff at Western Pennsylvania & Ohio Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is dedicated to changing lives by changing smiles, and prides themselves on ensuring that patients receive constant care throughout every stage of their treatment. The practice has offices in two locations, with one in Washington, PA and one in Steubenville, OH. To learn more about Drs. Krakora and Humberger and the services they offer, visit http://www.westernpaoms.com, or call 724-223-0579 for the Washington, PA office or 740-264-5300 for the Steubenville, OH office.

