Respiratory Motion releases ExSpiron2Xi

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiratory Motion, the world's only medical device manufacturer fully dedicated to non-invasive Respiratory Volume Monitoring, today announced the launch of its new digital ExSpiron2Xi. The ExSpiron2Xi is the first new product launch by RM since Fall 2017. The new digital platform of enhanced monitoring falls in line with RM's commitment to rapidly innovate leading-edge products and services that establish accurate and safe new products. Inspired Innovation is the fil rouge in RM's culture of meeting customer needs.

The company's new ExSpiron2Xi enhances the previously existing standalone technology to healthcare providers across the globe in decision making when involving respiratory status. "The Proven Respiratory Sentry has a new formula, and I am proud of announcing the launch of our ExSpiron2Xi. Unique. Accurate. Confidence," said Laura Piccinini, Chief Executive Officer of Respiratory Motion.

About Respiratory Motion

Respiratory Motion, Inc., headquartered in Watertown, MA., is the global leader in innovative Minute Ventilation Monitoring, useful across a wide variety of patient populations and environments to assess respiratory function and provide early warning of respiratory collapse. Our mission is to help clinicians save lives, improve patient care, and reduce healthcare costs.

