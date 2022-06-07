Responding to Crisis in Ukraine: Teleperformance, HOPE worldwide and Feed the Children Join Forces to Help the Hurting

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the crisis in Ukraine continues, the consequences have been devastating for children and families affected by the war. The need for support is urgent and it is growing daily. Knowing it takes all of us working together to help those who are hurting, Teleperformance, HOPE worldwide and Feed the Children have joined forces to distribute food to several key Ukrainian cities and refugee areas.

The global nonprofit is collaborating with HOPE worldwide and its Global Disaster Response team, as well as its affiliates on the ground in Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, Poland and Hungary. A combination of hot meals, food baskets or food vouchers will be delivered to families through the end of July. HOPE worldwide plans to serve residents in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv with a food parcel that will provide relief for up to 10 days. In some locations, bulk food supplies will be purchased locally and then assembled by HOPE worldwide'sUkraine staff and volunteers to meet the ongoing needs of families in peril.

To further extend the impact of the donation from Teleperformance, additional financial support was given through Feed the Children's individual donors as well as its corporate partners, AJC Cares, Sushi | Bar ATX, and Americold. By working in concert, these organizations hope to provide relief to nearly 1,700 families.

"In these unprecedented times, it's more important than ever to inspire greater hope,'' said Dave Malutinok, president and CEO of HOPE worldwide. "We've been working to provide families in Ukraine with food, medicine, and shelter since the crisis began. We're grateful for the great partnerships with Teleperformance and Feed the Children who are helping to change lives."

Teleperformance has been a long-time partner of Feed the Children, supporting its various disaster response initiatives through the donations it receives from its employees. Teleperformance then takes these gifts and empowers its employees to select humanitarian projects that they want to fund.

"Citizen of the World (COTW) is a global Teleperformance initiative to support the world's most vulnerable infants and children, and provide disaster relief in times of emergencies," said Clementine Gauthier, Global Head of CSR, Teleperformance. "Feed the Children has been a long-time valued partner of Teleperformance, and we are proud to work with them and HOPE worldwide on this critical need."

For more than 40 years, Feed the Children has mobilized its resources and responded when children needed food. Now, during the crisis in Ukraine, the nonprofit is grateful to its supporters who understand the urgent call to help create a world where no child goes to bed hungry.

"It is only through partnership and the generosity of our donors that we can respond during these critical times and reach families affected by tragedy," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "Through our work with Teleperformance, Americold, AJC Cares, Sushi | Bar ATX and HOPE worldwide, we can support Ukrainians during this difficult time by providing them with food and vital resources."

Visit feedthechildren.org/disaster-response to learn more about how Feed the Children works with a vast network of community and corporate partners to provide disaster response around the world.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high-tech, high-touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 = $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

About HOPE worldwide

HOPE worldwide is an international charity that changes lives through the compassion and commitment of dedicated staff and volunteers to deliver sustainable, high-impact, community-based services to the materially poor and needy. Today HOPE worldwide serves more than 1.5 million people annually on every inhabited continent. For over 30 years, motivated by God's love, HOPE worldwide continues to be an organization dedicated to serving, teaching, healing and loving communities made vulnerable due to poverty, disease or disasters. Together we can inspire greater hope in our world.

To learn more about HOPE worldwide visit hopeww.org. To learn more about HOPE worldwide's Ukraine relief efforts, visit hopeww.org/ukrainerelief. Connect on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter and TikTok for the most current news on programs around the world.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

