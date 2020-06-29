Responding to the "COVID Slide," Mathnasium Launches Kickstart Program

Specialized learning plans target math concepts missed during school shutdowns

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers — committed to changing lives through math — is launching the Mathnasium Kickstart Program to address the loss of math skills and comprehension that resulted when schools were closed for the final 10-12 weeks of the academic year. The learning loss students experienced, dubbed the "COVID slide" by academic experts, further compounds the loss typically associated with the "summer slide."

Recent research by the NWEA stated that math was the academic subject hardest hit by the school shutdowns. The organization projected that some students could lose up to a full year of math comprehension if learning deficits are not addressed through additional instruction. Because math knowledge is cumulative, concepts missed now could take years to make up, jeopardizing future math learning.

"Mathnasium's thorough evaluation of standards and curriculum frameworks resulted in a series of strategic assessments that pinpoint learning gaps students have developed over the past few months," said Associate Vice President of Education and Training John Bianchette. "The combination of our customized learning plans and instructional methodology address those gaps and reverses the COVID slide."

The Kickstart Program runs through Algebra 1 in the U.S. and grade 9 in Canada. Students can learn from anywhere: in person at local learning centers, or live online with Mathnasium@home.

Mathnasium builds a student's foundation and future ability to be successful in mathematics. Studies show that students who attend a neighborhood Mathnasium Learning Center regularly boost their grades and scores, learn critical-thinking and problem-solving skills, and gain self-confidence. To see independent research on Mathnasium's effectiveness, see www.mathnasium.com/our-results

About Mathnasium

North America's leading, math-only supplemental education franchise, Mathnasium teaches math so that children understand it, master it, and love it. The result of 40+ years of hands-on instruction and research, the Mathnasium Method™ has transformed the lives of children in grades 2-12 since 2002. With more than 1,000 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium is ranked #2 in Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy in America for 2019.

www.mathnasium.com

Contact:

Joanne Helperin

Marketing Communications Manager

joanne.helperin@mathnasium

(323) 271-0851

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/responding-to-the-covid-slide-mathnasium-launches-kickstart-program-301084624.html

SOURCE Mathnasium Learning Centers