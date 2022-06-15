NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE") AND THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO THE TERMS ON WHICH ANY OFFER WILL BE MADE

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

15 June 2022

Response to speculation regarding Global Ports Holding plc (the Company)

The Company notes the recent media speculation regarding the Company. In accordance with Rule 2.4 of the Code, the Company confirms that, following expressions of interest made to Global Yatrm Holding A. (Global Investments Holding, the Companys majority shareholder), the Company received an approach regarding a potential cash offer for all of the shares in the Company by SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sarl (SAS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Holdings S.A (MSC), and discussions are ongoing. These deliberations are at a preliminary stage and no decisions with respect to an offer have been made. There can be no certainty that an offer might ultimately be made for the Company nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, SAS is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 13 July 2022, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that they do not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

A further announcement will be made when appropriate.

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, GPH confirms that, as of the date of this announcement, it has in issue 62,826,963 ordinary shares of one penny (GBP 0.01) each under the International Securities Identification Number GB00BD2ZT390.

The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Martin Brown, Investor Relations Director.

Enquiries Global Ports Holdings plc Martin Brown - Investor Relations Tel: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Financial Adviser to Global Ports Holdings plc) Michael Borch Kayihan Kopmaz Sian Evans Tel: +44 (0) 207 986 4000

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Citi), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority in the UK, is acting as lead financial adviser exclusively for the Company and no-one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to any person other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Citi, nor for providing advice in relation to the content of this announcement or any matter referred to herein. Neither Citi nor any of its subsidiaries, branches or affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Citi in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

Publication on a website

A copy of this announcement will be made available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions, on the Companys website at www.globalportsholding.com promptly and in any event by no later than 12 noon (London time) on 16 June 2022. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

Disclosure requirements of the Code

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.