Response to the 2026 Policy Address and the Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) by Cushman & Wakefield



EQS Newswire / 16/09/2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2026 –



Response by KK Chiu, International Director, Chief Executive, Greater China , Cushman & Wakefield:



Optimising the Housing Ladder and Improving Living Conditions



We welcome the Government's commitment to increase housing supply, shorten the Composite Waiting Time for public rental housing and further strengthen the housing ladder. The adoption of a long-term housing supply framework comprising 40% public rental housing, 30% subsidised sale housing and 30% private housing, together with the delivery of approximately 196,000 public housing units over the next five years, will provide a clearer housing and homeownership pathway for different income groups.



We believe that increasing the supply of subsidised sale housing and enhancing the housing ladder will help more public housing tenants progress towards homeownership, accelerate housing mobility and enable families with genuine housing needs to gain access to public housing more quickly.



We support the Government's efforts to increase public housing supply, continue the Light Public Housing programme and implement the Basic Housing Units regime in an orderly manner to phase out substandard subdivided units. This approach is consistent with our long-held view that increasing housing supply is the fundamental solution to improving inadequate housing conditions. With the Government targeting the resolution of substandard subdivided units in domestic buildings by 2030, we expect living conditions for grassroots households to improve progressively.



Urban Renewal Incentives



We support the Government's more flexible approach to urban renewal, including transferable plot ratio arrangements and measures to unlock redevelopment potential. These initiatives will help enhance market participation, accelerate renewal in areas with pressing redevelopment needs and contribute to overall housing supply growth. We recommend the Government provide clearer guidance on application requirements and further streamline cross-departmental approval procedures to facilitate implementation.



Advancing the Yacht Economy



We welcome the Government's continued efforts to promote the yacht economy. Beyond increasing marina berth supply and enhancing supporting infrastructure, we believe it is equally important to further facilitate cross-boundary initiatives, allowing greater mobility of yachts within the Greater Bay Area and fostering regional collaboration.



As more superyachts and high-net-worth visitors arrive in Hong Kong, demand is expected to rise across luxury tourism, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, marine services and waterfront commercial facilities, helping unlock the economic potential of Hong Kong's coastline and island resources. At the same time, Hong Kong has the potential to develop a more comprehensive marine industry ecosystem encompassing yacht repair and maintenance, refitting services and specialised professional services. The development of a holistic marine services value chain will further strengthen Hong Kong's competitiveness as a regional and international yachting hub.





Response by John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield:



Planning Ahead for AI and Data Centre Infrastructure



We welcome the Government's commitment to accelerate the development of the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster, which is expected to provide computing power equivalent to 36 times Hong Kong's current capacity by 2032, alongside a HK$1 billion injection into the Artificial Intelligence Subsidy Scheme. These initiatives will provide important support for the development of Hong Kong's artificial intelligence and data centre sectors, further strengthening the city's position as a regional digital and innovation hub.



However, with rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, large language models and cloud computing, demand for computing power is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. We believe that, in addition to planning data centre sites, the Government should proactively review long-term requirements for power supply, electricity grid capacity and related infrastructure. As AI adoption becomes more widespread, access to reliable power and supporting infrastructure will be a key factor in maintaining Hong Kong's competitiveness as a technology and data centre hub.



We support the Government's stated direction of pursuing "high-efficiency computing power, stable electricity supply and low-carbon transition". Looking ahead, we recommend that the Government regularly review future demand for land, power supply and supporting infrastructure arising from the growth of artificial intelligence and data centre activities, particularly within the Northern Metropolis and other strategic development areas. A coordinated approach to computing, energy and digital infrastructure planning will help attract more data centre operators and technology companies to Hong Kong, while supporting the city's long-term development as a regional hub for data and artificial intelligence.



Response to the Budget 2026/2027 by Rosanna Tang , Deputy Managing Director, Head of Research, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield :



Clear Industry Positioning for the University Towns



We welcome the Government's efforts under Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan to further define the positioning of the three university towns in the Northern Metropolis University Town, and are encouraged by its strategy to promote synergy among the university towns, the San Tin Technopole and surrounding industry parks. As the only city in the world with five universities ranked among the global top 100, Hong Kong possesses a strong foundation in higher education and research. At the same time, the San Tin Technopole is set to become a key innovation and technology hub. The complementary strengths of these two pillars, both geographically and strategically, provide a solid foundation for building a globally competitive innovation ecosystem in Hong Kong.



We are particularly encouraged by the Government's emphasis on integrated industry-academia-research collaboration. The university towns should not be viewed merely as educational developments, but as strategic platforms for research commercialisation, international talent attraction and the cultivation of emerging industries. Closer collaboration among universities, research institutes, innovation and technology enterprises and industry parks will help establish a complete innovation value chain covering talent development, scientific research, technology transfer and industrial implementation.



In addition, the Plan proposes approximately 300 hectares of educational facilities as the core of the university towns, connected with adjacent strategic industry areas, distinctive conservation areas, sports and cultural facilities, and surrounding communities, bringing the overall development footprint to more than 1,000 hectares. Such a large-scale integrated education and industry development model is rare in Hong Kong's urban planning history and clearly demonstrates the Government's long-term vision of creating a knowledge-based city cluster and an international education hub in the Northern Metropolis.



Attracting Signature Industry Projects and Anchor Institutions to Enhance the Northern Metropolis' Global Appeal



We welcome the Government's efforts to establish differentiated industry positioning through the three university towns, while integrating key development nodes such as the San Tin Technopole, the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone, the Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park and Ta Kwu Ling. This provides a clearer direction for industrial development in the Northern Metropolis and helps address long-standing market concerns regarding overlapping functions and unclear district positioning.



As highlighted in our previous research, we believe the next critical stage for the Northern Metropolis will be its ability to attract influential anchor institutions and leading enterprises. By bringing together universities, research institutes and industry leaders, Hong Kong can foster the clustering of businesses, talent and capital, gradually forming industry clusters with scale and international competitiveness. Hong Kong should also capitalise on its common law system, international financial centre status, intellectual property protection framework and global talent network by focusing on high value-added segments such as research and testing, intellectual property management, fundraising and listing activities, and international accreditation services. This will help Hong Kong establish an irreplaceable role within the Greater Bay Area industrial value chain.



Beyond strategic industries, we believe the Northern Metropolis could also explore internationally recognised and iconic industry projects to further enhance its global profile and attractiveness. For example, the Government may consider developing initiatives around new energy vehicles, smart mobility and advanced technologies, while exploring the feasibility of internationally recognised racing events, testing facilities or technology R&D platforms, such as those associated with Formula One. By leveraging motorsport-related economic activities and innovation-led development, Hong Kong could attract international automotive manufacturers, mobility technology companies and research institutions to establish regional headquarters, R&D centres or testing facilities in the city. This would in turn support the growth of engineering, intelligent transport, advanced manufacturing, tourism, hospitality, retail and convention and exhibition industries, further enriching the Northern Metropolis industrial ecosystem.



Accelerating Land Supply While Advancing Industries and Infrastructure in Parallel



We note that Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan proposes a significant acceleration in land and housing supply within the Northern Metropolis. Residential completions are expected to increase substantially from approximately 11,000 units during 2021/22 to 2025/26 to around 70,000 units during 2026/27 to 2030/31. Over the same period, the supply of "spade-ready sites" will rise from approximately 120 hectares to around 900 hectares, representing an increase of around 7.5 times. These figures demonstrate that the Northern Metropolis is transitioning from a planning and land formation phase to a new stage characterised by large-scale development, industrial implementation and population intake.



However, we believe the success of the Northern Metropolis should not be measured solely by the volume of land or housing delivered. As substantial residential, innovation and technology, and industrial sites come on stream, the focus should gradually shift from land supply to city-building. The Government should ensure the coordinated delivery of railway and cross-boundary infrastructure networks, industry parks, commercial facilities, public services and community amenities, while accelerating the introduction of leading enterprises and strategic industries to create sufficient, high-quality employment opportunities and achieve a genuine jobs-housing balance.



In particular, we believe the Northern Metropolis should be driven by industry-led development, with the San Tin Technopole, the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone, the university towns and major industry parks serving as key growth engines. This would create a virtuous cycle in which industry attracts population, population supports consumption, and consumption drives urban development. Only through the coordinated growth of industry, talent, infrastructure and communities can the Northern Metropolis evolve from a large-scale land development project into a modern metropolitan district integrating industry, education, living and international exchange.



We welcome the Government's efforts under Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan to further define the positioning of the three university towns in the Northern Metropolis University Town, and are encouraged by its strategy to promote synergy among the university towns, the San Tin Technopole and surrounding industry parks. As the only city in the world with five universities ranked among the global top 100, Hong Kong possesses a strong foundation in higher education and research. At the same time, the San Tin Technopole is set to become a key innovation and technology hub. The complementary strengths of these two pillars, both geographically and strategically, provide a solid foundation for building a globally competitive innovation ecosystem in Hong Kong. We are particularly encouraged by the Government's emphasis on integrated industry-academia-research collaboration. The university towns should not be viewed merely as educational developments, but as strategic platforms for research commercialisation, international talent attraction and the cultivation of emerging industries. Closer collaboration among universities, research institutes, innovation and technology enterprises and industry parks will help establish a complete innovation value chain covering talent development, scientific research, technology transfer and industrial implementation.In addition, the Plan proposes approximately 300 hectares of educational facilities as the core of the university towns, connected with adjacent strategic industry areas, distinctive conservation areas, sports and cultural facilities, and surrounding communities, bringing the overall development footprint to more than 1,000 hectares. Such a large-scale integrated education and industry development model is rare in Hong Kong's urban planning history and clearly demonstrates the Government's long-term vision of creating a knowledge-based city cluster and an international education hub in the Northern Metropolis.We welcome the Government's efforts to establish differentiated industry positioning through the three university towns, while integrating key development nodes such as the San Tin Technopole, the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone, the Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park and Ta Kwu Ling. This provides a clearer direction for industrial development in the Northern Metropolis and helps address long-standing market concerns regarding overlapping functions and unclear district positioning.As highlighted in our previous research, we believe the next critical stage for the Northern Metropolis will be its ability to attract influential anchor institutions and leading enterprises. By bringing together universities, research institutes and industry leaders, Hong Kong can foster the clustering of businesses, talent and capital, gradually forming industry clusters with scale and international competitiveness. Hong Kong should also capitalise on its common law system, international financial centre status, intellectual property protection framework and global talent network by focusing on high value-added segments such as research and testing, intellectual property management, fundraising and listing activities, and international accreditation services. This will help Hong Kong establish an irreplaceable role within the Greater Bay Area industrial value chain.Beyond strategic industries, we believe the Northern Metropolis could also explore internationally recognised and iconic industry projects to further enhance its global profile and attractiveness. For example, the Government may consider developing initiatives around new energy vehicles, smart mobility and advanced technologies, while exploring the feasibility of internationally recognised racing events, testing facilities or technology R&D platforms, such as those associated with Formula One. By leveraging motorsport-related economic activities and innovation-led development, Hong Kong could attract international automotive manufacturers, mobility technology companies and research institutions to establish regional headquarters, R&D centres or testing facilities in the city. This would in turn support the growth of engineering, intelligent transport, advanced manufacturing, tourism, hospitality, retail and convention and exhibition industries, further enriching the Northern Metropolis industrial ecosystem.We note that Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan proposes a significant acceleration in land and housing supply within the Northern Metropolis. Residential completions are expected to increase substantially from approximately 11,000 units during 2021/22 to 2025/26 to around 70,000 units during 2026/27 to 2030/31. Over the same period, the supply of "spade-ready sites" will rise from approximately 120 hectares to around 900 hectares, representing an increase of around 7.5 times. These figures demonstrate that the Northern Metropolis is transitioning from a planning and land formation phase to a new stage characterised by large-scale development, industrial implementation and population intake.However, we believe the success of the Northern Metropolis should not be measured solely by the volume of land or housing delivered. As substantial residential, innovation and technology, and industrial sites come on stream, the focus should gradually shift from land supply to city-building. The Government should ensure the coordinated delivery of railway and cross-boundary infrastructure networks, industry parks, commercial facilities, public services and community amenities, while accelerating the introduction of leading enterprises and strategic industries to create sufficient, high-quality employment opportunities and achieve a genuine jobs-housing balance. In particular, we believe the Northern Metropolis should be driven by industry-led development, with the San Tin Technopole, the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone, the university towns and major industry parks serving as key growth engines. This would create a virtuous cycle in which industry attracts population, population supports consumption, and consumption drives urban development. Only through the coordinated growth of industry, talent, infrastructure and communities can the Northern Metropolis evolve from a large-scale land development project into a modern metropolitan district integrating industry, education, living and international exchange.

Response by Tom Ko, Executive Director, Head of Capital Markets, Hong Kong of Cushman & Wakefield:



New Opportunities for Student Accommodation Market



We welcome the Government's initiatives to deepen Hong Kong's development as an international hub for post-secondary education through the "Hong Kong: Your World-class Campus" campaign, expanded global student recruitment efforts and the extension of the Immigration Arrangements for Non-local Graduates pilot arrangement to graduates from Greater Bay Area campuses of Hong Kong universities. These initiatives will further enhance Hong Kong's attractiveness to overseas students and talent while reinforcing the "Study in Hong Kong" brand.



We are encouraged by the continued progress of the Hostels in the City Scheme. The scheme has already received 41 confirmed applications, providing approximately 10,800 bed spaces and demonstrating strong market confidence in the long-term growth of Hong Kong's education sector.



The scheme has opened up a new supply channel for converting commercial buildings into student accommodation. At a time when hotel conversion opportunities are becoming more limited as tourism continues to recover, it provides an alternative pathway for investors while helping unlock the value of underutilised commercial assets and meet rising demand for student housing. As the Government prepares to tender the first dedicated student hostel site, we believe purpose-built student accommodation will gradually emerge as a distinct and scalable asset class within Hong Kong's real estate market.



To further increase supply, we recommend that the Government continue reviewing and refining approval procedures for student hostel conversions. Greater flexibility and streamlined processes, while maintaining appropriate safety and operating standards, would encourage wider market participation and support Hong Kong's ambition to become a leading international education destination.



(Click



We welcome the Government's initiatives to deepen Hong Kong's development as an international hub for post-secondary education through the "Hong Kong: Your World-class Campus" campaign, expanded global student recruitment efforts and the extension of the Immigration Arrangements for Non-local Graduates pilot arrangement to graduates from Greater Bay Area campuses of Hong Kong universities. These initiatives will further enhance Hong Kong's attractiveness to overseas students and talent while reinforcing the "Study in Hong Kong" brand.We are encouraged by the continued progress of the Hostels in the City Scheme. The scheme has already received 41 confirmed applications, providing approximately 10,800 bed spaces and demonstrating strong market confidence in the long-term growth of Hong Kong's education sector.The scheme has opened up a new supply channel for converting commercial buildings into student accommodation. At a time when hotel conversion opportunities are becoming more limited as tourism continues to recover, it provides an alternative pathway for investors while helping unlock the value of underutilised commercial assets and meet rising demand for student housing. As the Government prepares to tender the first dedicated student hostel site, we believe purpose-built student accommodation will gradually emerge as a distinct and scalable asset class within Hong Kong's real estate market.To further increase supply, we recommend that the Government continue reviewing and refining approval procedures for student hostel conversions. Greater flexibility and streamlined processes, while maintaining appropriate safety and operating standards, would encourage wider market participation and support Hong Kong's ambition to become a leading international education destination.(Click here for high-res pictures)

Hashtag: #Cushman&Wakefield

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Cushman & Wakefield Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit





News Source: Cushman & Wakefield

We welcome the Government's commitment to accelerate the development of the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster, which is expected to provide computing power equivalent to 36 times Hong Kong's current capacity by 2032, alongside a HK$1 billion injection into the Artificial Intelligence Subsidy Scheme. These initiatives will provide important support for the development of Hong Kong's artificial intelligence and data centre sectors, further strengthening the city's position as a regional digital and innovation hub.However, with rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, large language models and cloud computing, demand for computing power is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. We believe that, in addition to planning data centre sites, the Government should proactively review long-term requirements for power supply, electricity grid capacity and related infrastructure. As AI adoption becomes more widespread, access to reliable power and supporting infrastructure will be a key factor in maintaining Hong Kong's competitiveness as a technology and data centre hub.We support the Government's stated direction of pursuing "high-efficiency computing power, stable electricity supply and low-carbon transition". Looking ahead, we recommend that the Government regularly review future demand for land, power supply and supporting infrastructure arising from the growth of artificial intelligence and data centre activities, particularly within the Northern Metropolis and other strategic development areas. A coordinated approach to computing, energy and digital infrastructure planning will help attract more data centre operators and technology companies to Hong Kong, while supporting the city's long-term development as a regional hub for data and artificial intelligence.Hashtag: #Cushman&WakefieldThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china ).News Source: Cushman & Wakefield 16/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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