Restaurant Accounting Services, Inc. Builds Executive Team By Naming Dan Jacobs, James Temple, Bryan Starbuck To Senior Positions

LITTLETON, Colo., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant Accounting Services, Inc. (RASI), the nation's leading Managed Finance as a Service (FaaS) provider for the hospitality industry, today announced the promotion of Dan Jacobs as Chief Operating Officer, along with the hiring of James Temple as Chief Business Officer and Bryan Starbuck as Chief Technical Officer. The new executive additions are a major step in maximizing the historic transformations taking place in finance and accounting technology, enabling RASI to expand and strengthen its services to industry clients.

"As the hospitality industry begins to emerge from arguably its darkest times ever, a singular opportunity is arising. Technology, market forces, and business models are coming together to enable industry participants to reduce costs while significantly improving operating efficiencies," said Matt Vannini, RASI Chief Executive Officer. "RASI welcomes Bryan and Jim, and congratulates Dan, as vital members of our executive team as we position RASI to capitalize on these trends and prepare for an exciting new era of growth."

James Temple, CPA, who also becomes a board member of RASI, is a technology executive and business model expert with a background in operations, finance, capital raising, and M&A. Temple's tech industry experience extends from startups through public and private entities of $100M+ annual revenue. He has a track record of building customer and shareholder value, and has guided organizations through revenue/product, international expansion and turnarounds.

Dan Jacobs, a tenured expert in the restaurant industry, moves to his new post from his previous role as Director of Partnerships and Acquisitions for RASI. Over his 20-plus years of experience he has built longstanding relationships with numerous QSR/RSR, single, and multi-unit operations in various leadership roles. Jacob's background extends to implementing MICROS, Aloha, and Digital Dining, and their respective back-office applications into SMB, mid-market, and enterprise hospitality.

Bryan Starbuck comes to RASI from ZenLedger, a tax services provider focused on the cryptocurrency field, where he was chief technology officer. His years of entrepreneurial experience, which includes successfully building out FinTech and B2B SaaS companies, is focused on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and intelligent algorithm-based strategies. Among his prior positions, Starbuck founded and served as CEO of TalentSpring, which was acquired in 2010.

"RASI anticipates aggressively expanding into a broad array of new services and new industry segments in the years ahead," noted Vannini. "Our domain experience, proprietary technology, innovation, partner ecosystem, and deep experience in hospitality, position us well for the future. We look forward to leveraging the strengths Bryan, Jim and Dan have demonstrated through their careers to make the most of these new market opportunities."

About Restaurant Accounting Services, Inc.

Restaurant Accounting Services, Inc. (RASI) is a national restaurant accounting and management services company headquartered in Littleton, CO with additional regional offices in Chicago, IL. The RASI team is backed by a group of knowledgeable sales professionals located throughout the country, ensuring we're local everywhere. RASI serves over 2,600 small restaurants from the Pacific Northwest to the entire East Coast and everywhere in between. RASI area of expertise includes but is not limited to: Hospitality Industry Operations, General Accountancy Practice, Purchasing Solutions, Federal/State/Local Taxes, Bank Reconciliations, Compliance and Information Technologies. Restaurant Accounting Services, Inc. enables independent restaurant operators the ability to Focus on Food, Not Finances™.

