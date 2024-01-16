16.01.2024 13:45:13

Restaurant Brands Announces Acquisition Of Carrols; Burger King To Remodel Acquired Restaurants

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO, QSR) and Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) have reached an agreement for RBI to acquire all of Carrols issued and outstanding shares that are not already held by RBI or its affiliates for $9.55 per share in an all cash deal, or an aggregate total enterprise value of approximately $1.0 billion. RBI and affiliates currently hold approximately 15% of Carrols outstanding equity. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024. RBI expects the deal to be approximately neutral to adjusted earnings per share.

Carrols is the largest Burger King franchisee in the U.S., operating 1,022 Burger King restaurants in 23 states. Carrols also owns and operates 60 Popeyes restaurants in six states.

Tom Curtis, President of Burger King U.S. and Canada said, "This acquisition is an exciting accelerator to our Reclaim the Flame plan. We are going to rapidly remodel these restaurants over the next five years or so and put them back into the hands of motivated, local franchisees to create amazing experiences for our Guests."

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns the iconic quick service restaurant brands - Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs.

