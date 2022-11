Restaurant Brands International Hires Legendary Ex-Domino's CEO

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.One of the fast-food's most storied knights is dusting off his spurs and swearing fealty to a new king. The Burger King.On Wednesday, Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International -- which also owns Popeyes and Tim Hortons -- announced it is hiring former Domino's Pizza CEO Patrick Doyle as its new executive chairman. It's a major C-suite move for a company that rarely feeds C-suite suits outside of a few famous fast-food aficionados like Donald Trump.Continue reading