Restaurant Brands International Aktie
WKN DE: A12GMA / ISIN: CA76131D1033
|
12.02.2026 12:40:50
Restaurant Brands International Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4
(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $113 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $259 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $441 million or $0.96 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $2.466 billion from $2.296 billion last year.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $113 Mln. vs. $259 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $2.466 Bln vs. $2.296 Bln last year.
