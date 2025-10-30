Restaurant Brands International Aktie

Restaurant Brands International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12GMA / ISIN: CA76131D1033

30.10.2025 12:35:54

Restaurant Brands International Inc. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $315 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $252 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $471 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $2.449 billion from $2.291 billion last year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $315 Mln. vs. $252 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $2.449 Bln vs. $2.291 Bln last year.

