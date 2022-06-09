|
09.06.2022 23:30:00
Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Participate in Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference
TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) ("RBI") announced today that Matthew Dunnigan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 14th, 2022, at 9:00 am Eastern Time.
A live audio webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website (http://rbi.com/investors) and will be available for 30 days following the event.
About Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restaurant-brands-international-inc-to-participate-in-oppenheimer-22nd-annual-consumer-growth-and-e-commerce-conference-301565246.html
SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Restaurant Brands International Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Restaurant Brands International Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Restaurant Brands International Inc When Issued
|47,75
|-1,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX bricht schlussendlich ein -- Wall Street letztendlich unter Druck -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Auch der deutsche Leitindex stand unter Druck. Hohe Verbraucherpreise belasteten die Anleger in den USA vor dem Wochenende. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.