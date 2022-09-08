Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 12:30:00

Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Participate in Scotiabank Back to School Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022/PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) ("RBI") announced today that José Cil, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Scotiabank Back to School Conference on September 13th,2022 at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

Restaurant Brands International Inc Logo (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)

A live audio webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website (http://rbi.com/investors) and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restaurant-brands-international-inc-to-participate-in-scotiabank-back-to-school-conference-301619907.html

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.

