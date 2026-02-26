Restaurant Brands International Reaffirms Over 8% Adjusted Operating Income Growth Through 2028

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), Thursday announced that it is reaffirming over 8 percent adjusted operating income growth to deliver against its growth algorithm within the 2028 outlook period.

The company also announced plans to return over $1.6 billion of capital to shareholders in 2026 through both dividends and the resumption of share repurchases.

The company outlined three building blocks to achieve more than 5 percent Net Restaurant Growth by 2028, representing approximately 1,800 net new restaurants per year by 2028.

In 2026, the brand will also launch a major campaign reinforcing its commitment to listening to and acting on guest feedback.

In the pre-market hours, QSR is trading at $67.85, up 0.38 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.