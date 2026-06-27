International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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27.06.2026 22:03:01
Restaurant Brands International vs. McDonald's: Comparing Revenue Trends for These Fast-Food Giants
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) operates and globally franchises a diverse portfolio of quick-service chains, including Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs.It reached a court-ordered mediation impasse regarding litigation from its Carrols Restaurant Group acquisition in March of 2026, and it posted 15% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) operates and licenses a vast worldwide network of fast-food restaurants that serve a broad menu of hamburgers, chicken items, and breakfast selections.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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