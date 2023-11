Restaurant Brands Q3 Profit Down, Yet Tops Estimates, Revenues Miss

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR, QSR.TO, QSP.TO) reported Friday that its third-quarter net income declined to $364 million from $530 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.79, compared to $1.17 last year.

Adjusted net income was $413 million or $0.90 per share, compared to last year's $436 million or $0.96.

Total revenues, however, grew to $1.84 billion from last year's $1.73 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share on revenues of $1.88 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated comparable sales increased 7 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.