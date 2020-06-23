Restaurants and Mobile Food Services - Potential Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market Over 2020-2030

DUBLIN, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Restaurants and Mobile Food Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recover" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global restaurants and mobile food services market is expected to decline from $2,898.3 billion in 2019 to $2,812.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $3,456.6 billion in 2023.



Restaurants are using menu engineering and restaurant reporting strategies to improve customers' experience and improve profits. Separate menus for appetizers, entres/main dishes, desserts, and beverages are giving servers an additional touch point to ask customers to add something to their order. Also, restaurant operators are analyzing customer preferences through data-driven approaches that enable restaurants to offer relevant choices to the customers at each point in the meal.



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global restaurants and mobile food services market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global restaurants and mobile food services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global restaurants and mobile food services market.



