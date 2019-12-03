Restructuring at Desjardins Group

MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - In response to the events of recent months, Desjardins Group President and CEO Guy Cormier has announced major changes to the organization's structure.

Several months ago, Desjardins launched an internal review of the privacy breach. Based on the findings of this review, Desjardins is announcing that it is restructuring its senior management. Denis Berthiaume, who held the position of Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Desjardins has been replaced by Réal Bellemare, formerly Executive Vice-President of Finance, Treasury and Administration and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bellemare will also be serving as interim Executive Vice-President of Information Technology following the departure of Chadi Habib. The organization will begin the search for Mr. Habib's permanent replacement shortly.

Desjardins has come to a mutual agreement with both Mr. Berthiaume and Mr. Habib to end their respective working relationships, and Desjardins Group will move forward with new leadership.

Alain Leprohon, CPA, CA, has been appointed Executive Vice-President of Finance, Treasury and Administration and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Leprohon is an experienced manager who has been with Desjardins Group since 2002, holding a variety of finance roles over the years. He most recently served as Vice-President of Finance.

"Trust between a president and their management committee is essential. In light of the events of the last few months, I've decided changes must be made to our senior management team," Mr. Cormier said.

The new Desjardins Group Security Office

One of Mr. Bellemare's primary responsibilities will be to form the Desjardins Group Security Office, which will:

Work closely with the business sectors and support functions, including marketing, risk management and information security. The office will coordinate organizational initiatives and institute integrated, cross-sector security strategies.

Continue to protect our members and clients, their assets and their personal information.

Implement an industry-standard security reporting process.

Mr. Bellemare will be working with a team of experts to ensure that the organization's initiatives are in line with market best practices.

These changes are effective immediately.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $312.7 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Desjardins Group