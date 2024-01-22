Restructuring Proceedings of Valoe Corporation Commence

Valoe Corporation Inside Information 22 January 2024 at 15.32 (Finnish time)

Valoe Corporation filed an application for restructuring on 5 December 2023 with the District Court of Pohjois-Savo, Finland, and amended the application on 10 January 2024. Today, on 22 January 2024, the District Court has decided on the commencement of the restructuring proceedings of Valoe Corporation.

The District Court of Pohjois-Savo has appointed Pekka Jaatinen, Senior Advisor, from Castrén & Snellman Attorneys to act as the administrator in the restructuring proceedings of Valoe Corporation.

A significant number of creditors have supported the restructuring of Valoe. In addition, several of Valoe's customers expressed their support for the restructuring.

Trading in the shares of Valoe Corporation has been suspended since 5 December 2023 on the Nasdaq Helsinki. The Company will disclose a separate announcement when trading continues.

