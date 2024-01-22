22.01.2024 14:32:00

Restructuring Proceedings of Valoe Corporation Commence

  

Valoe Corporation        Inside Information 22 January 2024 at 15.32 (Finnish time)

Valoe Corporation filed an application for restructuring on 5 December 2023 with the District Court of Pohjois-Savo, Finland, and amended the application on 10 January 2024. Today, on 22 January 2024, the District Court has decided on the commencement of the restructuring proceedings of Valoe Corporation.

The District Court of Pohjois-Savo has appointed Pekka Jaatinen, Senior Advisor, from Castrén & Snellman Attorneys to act as the administrator in the restructuring proceedings of Valoe Corporation.

A significant number of creditors have supported the restructuring of Valoe. In addition, several of Valoe's customers expressed their support for the restructuring.

Trading in the shares of Valoe Corporation has been suspended since 5 December 2023 on the Nasdaq Helsinki. The Company will disclose a separate announcement when trading continues.

In Mikkeli on 22 January 2024

Valoe Corporation

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For more information:
Hannu Savisalo, Chairman of the Board, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 50 2688, email hannu.savisaloe@savcor.com

Pekka Jaatinen, Senior Advisor, Asianajotoimisto Castrén & Snellman Oy
Tel. +358 20 7765 401, email pekka.jaatinen@castren.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides PV technology based on its own back contact technology and related projects, project design and technology consulting. Valoe also provides manufacturing technology for PV modules, module manufacturing lines, modules and key components for modules, as well as IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.

 


