Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting held at 4:45pm on Thursday 8 February 2024, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below.

Resolutions 1 to 13 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 14 and 15 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

ResolutionVotes For*%Votes Against%Total votes validly castTotal votes cast as % of issued share capitalVotes Withheld**
01Receive annual accounts for period ended 30 September 202315,728,77698.76%197,7201.24%15,728,7764.61%247,618
02Approve directors’ remuneration report14,147,29390.14%1,548,2859.86%14,147,2934.54%478,536
03Approve the remuneration policy13,827,58888.56%1,786,97311.44%13,827,5884.52%559,553
04Reappoint BDO LLP as auditors15,042,58696.08%613,1323.92%15,042,5864.53%519,396
05Re-elect David Brock as a director13,334,70692.61%1,063,7257.39%13,334,7064.17%1,775,683
06Re-elect Oliver Bedford as a director13,527,52785.36%2,320,21414.64%13,527,5274.59%326,373
07Re-elect Angela Henderson as a director15,043,87995.00%791,4025.00%15,043,8794.58%338,833
08Re-elect Justin Ward as a director14,832,98593.74%990,2896.26%14,832,9854.58%350,840
09Re-elect Megan McCracken as a director14,860,34894.11%930,7115.89%14,860,3484.57%383,055
10Re-elect Busola Sodeinde as a director14,740,99693.48%1,028,2496.52%14,740,9964.56%404,869
11To approve the final dividend16,033,13299.37%102,1730.63%16,033,1324.67%38,809
12To authorise the directors to offer a scrip dividend alternative15,669,23197.93%330,7812.07%15,669,2314.63%174,102
13To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary shares15,334,46696.38%575,9203.62%15,334,4664.60%263,728
14To authorise the directors to allot equity securities for cash13,836,47289.51%1,622,35110.49%13,836,4724.47%715,291
15To allow the Company to make market purchases of its own shares15,621,84197.30%433,7612.70%15,621,8414.65%118,512

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

Notes:

As at close of business on 7 February 2024, the Company’s issued share capital comprised 345,560,959 Ordinary Shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company were 345,560,959 shares.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 892 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        


